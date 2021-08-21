Lafayette defeats Pennsylvania 5-3 to avoid elimination in Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT – After losing on Friday night to South Dakota in the World Series, Lafayette Little League had its back against the wall having to play an elimination game on Saturday.

If you’ve been following this team recently, you know they thrive under pressure.

In the bottom of the first, Isaac Boudreaux hit an RBI double to score Landyn Craft. Louisiana took the 1-0 lead. Nick Brown advanced to third. On a wild pitch, Brown ran home to add some insurance making it 2-0 Louisiana.

Boudreaux started on the mound and finished the night with six strikeouts.

Landyn Craft had two hits and one RBI. Cooper Hawkins had two hits, two RBI on the night.

Pennsylvania would put up a fight, but Louisiana holds them off to win 5-3.

“For us to have so much pressure on us, being down one game then coming out like that, it’s just amazing what we can do,” Craft says. “We have really great teammates. We can go far.”

“I think we can pick each other up, even when we’re down with our backs against the wall,” Hawkins says. “We still could fight back.”

“We know we still got baseball to play,” Lafayette Little League manager Steven Menard says. “We came here not ‘hoping’ to win this tournament. We came here expecting to win this tournament. That’s how we’re gonna continue. Even on the biggest stage, I felt like we were still loose at the beginning of the game. Landyn comes out and sets the table. First at-bat. Usually when that happens, good things happen.”

Lafayette Little League will play again on Monday.