For LCA’s Ju’Juan Johnson, the accolades continue to pour in.

The latest is being named onto the Adidas All-American Bowl’s Team West roster.

It’s a game Johnson is quite familiar with.

“It’s always been a thing. I had former teammates that went, Sage Ryan, Jordan Allen. They were in and I knew about it and them being in there and seeing them, and me being that little brother and looking up to them, I wanted to be like them, low key,” Johnson recalls.

The LSU signee will play on the defensive side of the ball and can not wait to show his skills there.

“You have not seen me play db as much this season so, showcasing my DB skills. Showing how smart I am. How intelligent I am on the field and just showing that I can play DB right now, and I’m ready to play DB,” he says.

Johnson credits his family and friends who continue to support him on his journey.

“They’re like a backbone honestly. When I knew I couldn’t do it on my own. I kinda fell back on them and asked them questions and asked them what do you think is the best situation that I could do for that situation,” he explains.

He offers this advice for those striving to succeed: “Whatever you want to do. No matter what it is. Football, school, track, whatever you want to do, just go grind and do your best at it. Fight every day to get better at it. Pray and ask God for success in that sport or that thing that you are doing and you should be good.”

The All-American Bowl is on January 6th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. Kickoff is set for noon.