BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – After securing opening game wins Friday, the Little League teams from Lafayette and Greater Lafayette faced off on Saturday.

Lafayette would defeat Greater Lafayette 15-7.

After being tied at 7, Lafayette scored the last 8 runs between the 4th through 6th innings.

Ian Davis had 3 RBI for Lafayette.

Lafayette will play Ascension Parish on Monday at 6 pm.

Greater Lafayette falls into the elimination bracket, they will play Shreveport Sunday at 4 pm.