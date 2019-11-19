Live Now
LA Tech alum Terry Bradshaw’s game worn jersey goes up for auction

New York, NY— Terry Bradshaw, former quarterback of LA Tech, recently had some of his memorabilia reach an auction house in New York.

Lelands in New York City, NY, has multiple jerseys, cards, and even a pair of autographed shoes in the Tech alum’s lineup. Most of it is, of course, from his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but there’s one gem from right here in our own back yard.

Lot #218 showcases a game worn LA Tech jersey, 12 snapshots of Bradshaw in both action and seated positions, and a few pieces of Lee Sisson memorabilia, a native of Baton Rouge.

Terry Bradshaw attended LA Tech from 1966-1970, first becoming secondary quarterback, then starting quarterback in 1968. At the time of his graduation, he owned all of Tech’s passing records, and was the number 1 NFL draft pick for the 1970 season.

Bradshaw was inducted into the inaugural class of LA Tech’s Sports Hall Of Fame in 1984 and Louisiana’s Sports Hall Of Fame in 1988.

To see the entire lot of Bradshaw’s LA Tech memorabilia, click here.

