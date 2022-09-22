“I think I’m just competitive by nature, I like to win!” and winning is nothing new for AC Froehlich and the STM Cougar Volleyball team.

The defending state champs are again on a crash course with success this season.



And AC is a big reason why. She’s dominating in her senior season.



24 aces, 129 kills, and 47 digs…



She says a big reason why she’s so successful: is the dedication of the team

AC says, “Everyone is so willing to work hard and push themselves to the limit. Nobody is complacent, and we know there is room for growth and we are ready to grow.”



AC’s grown a lot, in the four years wearing the Cougars Jersey!



STM Head Coach Jes Burke says AC experience comes as a result of starting in her freshman year.

Coach Jes Burke says, “She’s been out there for six rotations, this is her fourth year in a row doing this and that brings a lot of leadership and knowledge, and comfort and take the other kids under her wing and knows a lot about the game, and knows my expectation and how I want the game to be played. So, She is just a tremendous leader and has been for a long time.”

After her senior season at STM, AC knows exactly what she’s doing… she plans to play next season in Baton Rouge at LSU.