CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — John Melvin University will be kicking off their inaugural football season this month in Fort Worth, Texas, and this local Christian college hopes to build a powerhouse program from the ground up.

Head Coach Don Lee said he is exhilarated for the opportunity to be the architect of John Melvin football.

“It’s like my dream job, Lee said. “You know where everybody else likes to go to the NFL or coach at Florida State or Florida. I love to build things…It’s kind of seeing something go from nothing to something.”

Most coaches would be hesitant to lead a new program in their first season because of the lack of resources. To Lee, he just needs a field and his players.

“We’ve got a dream,” he said. “We don’t even have locker rooms. I’m like, man, my eyes are getting big. Like we don’t even have a place to go to school and he’s telling me it’s a Christian University. What I love is you don’t have to beat them over the head, but you lead by integrity. It’s a part of me so I was excited. I was like, ‘All right, count me in.'”

Former Crowley Gents running back Obadiah Butler has played for a few colleges before his football journey brought him back where it all began. He’s thankful to see a program provide opportunity in his hometown.

“There’s only a few (colleges) around,” Butler said. “We don’t have that many, not in local towns. Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Pineville. Now we got one in Crowley.”

Defensive back Gavin Gill is excited to strap on the shoulder pads and show people around the state that John Melvin is the place to be for years to come.

“We want to bring in more guys into this program,” Gill said. “We’re small right now but this is going to be the perfect opportunity to put us on the map. People will hopefully start calling Coach Lee’s phone.”

John Melvin will take on Texas Wesleyan University in their first game of the season, before hosting their first home game in Crowley on Sept. 2.