Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Jennings native Travis Etienne eyes second national title with Clemson

Local Sports

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

Travis Etienne may play a big role in Monday night’s game for the Clemson Tigers.

The Jennings High product told KLFY it’s nice to be back in Louisiana and to have a chance to win another national title.

“You can play with your emotions, but that’s not going to get you anything,” Etienne says. “You have to execute at the end of the day. Emotions won’t help you when nothing else stays. It’s definitely going to have you fired up and ready to go. At the end of the day, you have to execute and play to the standard.”

“He grew a lot last year, and he’s just taking it to another level this year,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says. “More than anything, just physically where he is, with a maturity to his body. He’s bigger, stronger. He’s incredibly fast and explosive. His understanding of the game, his knowledge of the game, the details. The game has really slowed down for him.”

As Coach Swinney alluded to, Etienne played in the championship during his freshman year. Since then, Clemson’s won a title. However, Travis says it’s important to him to play well here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

44°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

45°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

44°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories