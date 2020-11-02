Jennings native Travis Etienne becomes ACC’s all-time leading rusher

Jennings native and Clemson senior running back Travis Etienne broke the ACC all-time career rushing record in the Tigers 34-28 win over Boston College on Saturday.

Etienne broke a record that was 42 years old, last set in 1978 when NC State’s Ted Brown rushed for 4,602 yards in his career.

With 84 rushing yards on Saturday, Etienne now has 4,644 total rushing yards throughout his Clemson career.

A receiving touchdown in the first quarter Etienne has now recorded a touchdown in 42 games, the most in FBS history.

The former Jennings Bulldog is a two-time ACC Player of the Year.