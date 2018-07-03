Jeff Willis Garners ABCA Regional Coach Award

EUNICE, La. – On the heels on the most successful season in program history, LSU Eunice head coach Jeff Willis has been named a Regional Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and Diamond Sports.



It is the tenth time that Willis has received the South Region Coach of the Year Award for NJCAA Division II (2003, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2018). The Regional Coaches of the Year are eligible for ABCA/Diamond National Coach of the Year honors in their respective divisions, which will be announced on Tuesday, July 3.



Willis completed his 16th at the helm of the Bengals, helping lead LSUE to a NJCAA record sixth Division II National Championship. LSU Eunice ranked number one for the majority of the season and amassed a program-record 59 wins on the season.



LSUE also enjoyed a 24-game win streak during the 2018 season, the second longest in school history.



Under Willis’s leadership, LSUE has a 779-181 record (.811 win percentage) to go along with nine trips to the NJCAA World Series.



The Coaches of the Year will be honored on Friday, Jan. 4 on the main stage of the clinic hall prior to the start of clinics at the 75th annual ABCA Convention, which will be held Jan. 3-6, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.



The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its nearly 10,000 members represent all 50 states and 23 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, the association’s annual awards program has grown to include nine divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Division I, II, III, Pacific Association Division and High School.