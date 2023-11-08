JEANERATTE, La. (KLFY) — The Jeanerette high head football coach Clifford Paul was recognized as the New Orleans Saints high school coach of the week.

With an eight two record on the season, the Jeanerette High tigers find themselves in fifth place in the division four non-selection standings. The recent success for the tigers is being recognized through their head coach, Clifford Paul, as he is honored with the New Orleans Saints’ high school coach of the week.””

News 10 spoke with Coach Paul about the honor and what it means to the school.

“I’m so excited. And I’m more or less I’m excited for my coaching staff because, you know, we put a lot of time in and the kids bought into the program and and we one big happy family,” said Paul.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

An award only 10 coaches in Louisiana can get the honor of, Saints’ representative Austin Pasco explained why they chose coach Paul as the latest recipient.

“He’s an alumnus of this high school. And to come back here and to do what he’s doing now and to be eight and two and then number five, I believe in the power rankings right now for their division. It’s unbelievable. And hopefully, I mean, I think as far as our path, we’re headed in the right direction. I think only more good things to come,” said Pasco.

The Saints will award the program 1000 dollars as they do with every recipient. Jeanerette high Athletic Director Dwayne Alexander says this award means a lot to the school and expects great things to continue popping up for the program.

“And hopefully, I mean, I think as far as our path, we’re headed in the right direction. I think only more good things to come,” said Alexander.

The tigers host West St John in the first round of the playoffs Friday at 7 p.m.

Latest Stories