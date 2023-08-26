LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Jada Richard hosted a basketball camp at Lafayette Christian Academy…the school where she won three state championships in girls basketball.

The 30 middle school campers took part in passing and shooting drills.

“I know I have a lot of kids that really look up to me, boys and girls. There’s not much around here for the young kids to just get out and just have fun and come together. Teaching the youth that it’s more than just being on the street, and it’s more than things like that, giving something to do, giving something for the youth, giving something that I didn’t have at that age,” she explains.

Richard says she plans to do more camps in the future; this one was her first.