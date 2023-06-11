LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Coach Hue Jackson and the Grambling State coaching staff paid a visit to the Hub City Sunday.

They hosted a football camp at Lafayette renaissance charter high school.

The 180-200 athletes took part in drills and received coaching as if they were members of the Tiger team.

The event is designed to make connections across the state and scout potential future “G-men”.

“It’s a great turnout. Our coaches are excited. A lot of student-athletes to work with. We’re thankful to the parents. We’re thankful to everybody who helped us put this on, and boy I can’t wait to come back here a year from now,” Jackson says.

It’s the second year of the Jackson camps.

The next ones will be in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.