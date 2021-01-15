Full Court Press: Area prep basketball games

Friday night high school basketball scores:
BOYS
St. Thomas More 55, Southside 44
NISH 46, Westgate 44
Opelousas 75, Port Allen 55
Northside 73, Northwest 70
Highland Baptist 65, Erath 38
Lafayette High 63, Acadiana 41
Barbe 47, Sulphur 40
Lafayette Christian 68, Lake Arthur 10
Beau Chene 70, Comeaux 57
Opelousas Catholic 83, David Thibodaux 45
Morgan City 56, Catholic-NI 36
GIRLS
St. Thomas More 65, Southside 28
Carencro 46, Westgate 29
Northside 45, Teurlings 40
Ascension Episcopal 37, Jeanerette 7
Lake Arthur 58, Lafayette Christian 48
West St. Mary 37, Catholic-NI 34
Pine Prairie 41, Church Point 35
Iota 54, Mamou 19
Abbeville 50, Erath 30
Highland Baptist 95, Centerville 15
Vermilion Catholic 38, Central Catholic 34