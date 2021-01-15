Full Court Press: Area prep basketball games

Friday night high school basketball scores:

BOYS

St. Thomas More 55, Southside 44

NISH 46, Westgate 44

Opelousas 75, Port Allen 55

Northside 73, Northwest 70

Highland Baptist 65, Erath 38

Lafayette High 63, Acadiana 41

Barbe 47, Sulphur 40

Lafayette Christian 68, Lake Arthur 10

Beau Chene 70, Comeaux 57

Opelousas Catholic 83, David Thibodaux 45

Morgan City 56, Catholic-NI 36

GIRLS

St. Thomas More 65, Southside 28

Carencro 46, Westgate 29

Northside 45, Teurlings 40

Ascension Episcopal 37, Jeanerette 7

Lake Arthur 58, Lafayette Christian 48

West St. Mary 37, Catholic-NI 34

Pine Prairie 41, Church Point 35

Iota 54, Mamou 19

Abbeville 50, Erath 30

Highland Baptist 95, Centerville 15

Vermilion Catholic 38, Central Catholic 34

