Four-for-four: Local teams go undefeated in state championships

Our local high school football teams are enjoying a four-for-four, and we’re not talking about the Wendy’s deal!

All four of the teams from our area that competed in state championships this week are bringing the titles back to Lafayette.

Wednesday the Acadiana High Wreckin’ Rams fought off the Alexandria Senior High Trojans for their second straight state championship.

Carencro beat Edna Karr to win the Class 4A title.

St. Thomas More outlasted De La Salle to be crowned Division II champions.

LCA won on Monday against St. Charles to secure the Division III state championship.

It’s clear the 337 dominated the title games in Natchitoches, going a perfect 4-0.

“You know, you gotta think about it, that’s the three biggest classifications,” Rams head coach Matt McCullough said. “Two of them are back to back in that. Then you got LCA winning four in a row. We’ve got good football in Lafayette. I think that’ a pretty awesome thing for the city of Lafayette. That’s four good football teams. I’m proud of our guys, and I’m proud of our teams here in Lafayette.”.

“Obviously, it’s unbelievably special to have four teams from Lafayette to win a state championship,” Bears head coach Tony Courville said. “That’s happened in the past where some New Orleans but for it to happen in Lafayette, it just says a lot about the coaches in our area, and the athletes we have in the Lafayette area.”