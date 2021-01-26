Former ULM coach Matt Viator joining rival Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football staff

Local Sports

by: Daily Advertiser

Posted: / Updated:
Louisiana-Monroe head coach Matt Viator reacts to a call in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Lafayette in Monroe, La., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Louisiana-Monroe head coach Matt Viator reacts to a call in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Lafayette in Monroe, La., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) — Former UL Monroe coach Matt Viator is joining the rival UL football program as a “quality control staff member,” a Ragin’ Cajuns spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

Viator was let go after ULM went 0-10 last season, including a 70-20 loss to the Cajuns in late November. He was 19-39 in five seasons as coach of the Sun Belt Conference’s Warhawks, including a best of 6-6 in 2018.

ULM hired former Auburn, North Alabama and Akron coach Terry Bowden to replace Viator.

The Warhawks hired Viator after he went 78-83 in 10 seasons as coach at Southland Conference member McNeese, including five FCS playoff appearances. He was named Southland Coach of the Year three times, the last after going 10-1 and winning the conference in 2015.

Viator also is a former coach of three Louisiana high schools, Vinton, Jennings and Sulphur.

He did not immediately respond to a request from comment on the move.

It was not immediately clear if Viator will work with a specific position group at UL.

For more on this story, visit our media partners at The Daily Advertiser.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar