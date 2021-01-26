Former ULM coach Matt Viator joining rival Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football staff

Louisiana-Monroe head coach Matt Viator reacts to a call in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Lafayette in Monroe, La., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) — Former UL Monroe coach Matt Viator is joining the rival UL football program as a “quality control staff member,” a Ragin’ Cajuns spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

Viator was let go after ULM went 0-10 last season, including a 70-20 loss to the Cajuns in late November. He was 19-39 in five seasons as coach of the Sun Belt Conference’s Warhawks, including a best of 6-6 in 2018.

ULM hired former Auburn, North Alabama and Akron coach Terry Bowden to replace Viator.

The Warhawks hired Viator after he went 78-83 in 10 seasons as coach at Southland Conference member McNeese, including five FCS playoff appearances. He was named Southland Coach of the Year three times, the last after going 10-1 and winning the conference in 2015.

Viator also is a former coach of three Louisiana high schools, Vinton, Jennings and Sulphur.

He did not immediately respond to a request from comment on the move.

It was not immediately clear if Viator will work with a specific position group at UL.

