LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Former professional boxer, Jason Papillion hosted a local boxing camp for young people

The “At My Very Best Boxing camp” runs for 4 weeks.

30 kids from ages 8-18 are enrolled in the camp paid through a partnership with the 100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette.

The plan is to expose kids interested in the sport and engage in mentoring talks and activities, and provides them an alternative to negative influences.