YOUNGSVILLE, LA, (KLFY)- The Biddy international tournament’s being hosted in Youngsville.

11 and 12-year-old boys and girls from around the state are taking part.

There is even a team from Finland in the field.

“It’s a very important tournament in these kids’ lives. To be an all-star for your Biddy team around the state and also around the United States. It’s an honor for them and we brought them into our town. They love the tradition. They love the community”, explains Acadiana Biddy director Ashley Brodhead.



The championships will take place Tuesday.