Federal judge orders Zion Williamson to answer eligibility questions

The NBA’s rising young star and current New Orleans Pelican, Zion Williamson, has an off the court headache. He will have to answer questions dealing with his Duke eligibility.

This comes after a Florida judge’s ruling Tuesday that Zion Williamson must answer questions under oath regarding his eligibility to play basketball at Duke.

Zion’s former agent, Gina Ford, claims he accepted illegal benefits, making him eligible to play college ball.

Zion ended an agent contract with Ford in May of 2019, after signing with the agent in April.

Zion sued Ford in June of 2019, claiming the contract wasn’t legit due to the fact that Ford was not a licensed agent in North Carolina.