Family Christian outlasts ESA in Division V semifinal, 47-34

The Episcopal School of Acadiana Falcons made their third trip in four years to the Division V semifinals looking to advance to the title game for the first time in program history.

No. 2 Family Christian forced 31 turnovers total and outlasted ESA to win by 13, a 47-34 final.

”The turnovers bit us in the butt,” head coach Jason Fatheree says. “And it wasn’t for lack of effort as much just their defense. I mean credit to them. Their defense was all over the place tonight. These kids fight. They do not quit. So I’m proud of them for that for sure. We just dug ourselves into too deep a hole, and they were on today.”

“Those are my brothers I like fighting for,” senior forward Luke Legoullon says. “Even though it wasn’t the result we wanted, I think we had a great season. We had fun along the way. We accomplished a lot.”

“With the group of guys we have, I have really loved every minute of playing with them,” senior guard Adam Sabbaghian says. “Getting to this point has really been our goal. I mean obviously further but it didn’t happen today. But getting to this point was really special for us.”

The Falcons finish the 2020-2021 campaign with a 17-12 overall record.