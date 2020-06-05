Evangeline Downs reopens racing this Friday

(PRESS RELEASE) – Evangeline Downs is returning to racing on Friday, June 5 with the first of 50 live racing nights featuring a nine-race program. The season had originally been scheduled to kick off on April 8, but that opening was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be two major evenings of stakes racing held during the season. Louisiana Legends Night, Evangeline Downs’ annual celebration of the Louisiana-bred Thoroughbred, will be held on Saturday, July 4, as six stakes races will be run with purses totaling $360,000. Also, there will be two divisions of the $60,000 D.S. “Shine” Young Futurity, one for 2-year-old fillies and one for 2-year-old colts and geldings, contested on the final night of the season on Saturday, August 29.

The well-being of our equine athletes is always paramount at Evangeline Downs and because of that a new rail that has been installed on the turf course this season. The rail is from Duralock Performance Fencing of Oxfordshire, England and is made from vinyl, which increases the safety for both horses and riders should they contact it. This rail is currently in use in racing jurisdictions around the globe including Dubai, France, the United Kingdom, New York and Kentucky.

Live racing at Evangeline Downs will be conducted this season on a Wednesday-Saturday weekly schedule. Post time this season will be 5:50 pm Central Time.