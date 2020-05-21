Evangeline Downs Casino reopens, Racetrack not open yet

It’ll look a little different in Opelousas at Evangeline Downs. Wednesday customers return to a reopened casino, but no thoroughbred racing.

The casino will be temporarily limited to 25 percent occupancy in compliance with state directives.

Upon reopening, Evangeline Downs will practice “Boyd Clean,” a set of comprehensive protocols aimed at protecting the health and safety of its team members and guests.

Meanwhile, a return to horse racing is coming in the very near future. David Strow is the vice president of corporate communications for Boyd Gaming, and says when racing resumes it’ll look different too.

“The racetrack is still closed,” Strow says. “We haven’t started racing there yet. The backside is open. We do have horses and trainers going in there. Racing has not resumed yet. When it does resume, like we will not have spectators there. We’re working with the Louisiana Racing Commission and the Horsemen to finalize a racing schedule, so we’re hoping to have that information to share in the not too distant future. We are definitely working on it. We’re mindful of that and should have more information to share before too long. I don’t wanna get ahead of it before we have the sign off of the Commission and all the folks involved. That’ll be one of those things to stay tuned. We’ll have more to share on that in hopefully not the too distant future on that.”