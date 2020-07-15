Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier on his next fight

Lafayette’s Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier fought Dan Hooker two Saturdays ago in what is being called the fight of the year.

Dustin earned the win with a unanimous decision after 25 minutes of a bruising, bloody fight.

He’s now 26-6 in MMA fights, and 18-5 in UFC events. He’s also the former interim Lightweight Champion, who hopes at some time in the future for another title shot.

“I’m No. 2 in the world,” Poirier says. “It’s either gonna be a title-eliminator fight or I’m fighting again for the world championship next. I’m not gonna take anymore steps backwards. I’ve proven my worth again. I’ve proven my spot again. I’ve been in the company. I’ve been fighting in UFC for 10 years. Every time you go out there it’s your most important fight, whether you’re coming off a win or a loss. I just feel like I’ve proven myself as the next contender. We’ll see what happens.”