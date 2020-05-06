Dolphins DB remembers Coach Shula

One of the greatest teams ever to play professional football, the 1972 Miami Dolphins went 17-0 and won the Super Bowl, led by one of the greatest coaches of all time Don Shula.

Shula passed away Monday at the age of 90, and since then players have remembered the legendary coach.

“I know he wasn’t doing too good,” Lloyd Mumphord says. “I had just seen him in December. He was in a wheelchair, had a lot of assistance, a lot of people around him. I wasn’t expecting him to go that fast.”

Mumphord played defensive back for Shula during one of the greatest team accomplishments in sports: the perfect season, 17-0. The Dolphins and Mumphord won Super Bowl 7 over the Redskins to cement their place in history.

Mumphord says it was the crowning jewel of Shula’s career.

“What is he most proud of? That undefeated season,” Mumphord says. “He was upset when we lost that first Super Bowl. We were determined to comeback, and everything just fell into place.”

Their place at the top of pro football’s elite didn’t come without hardship. In fact, when Bob Griese went down in week 4, his injury galvanized this team.

“As they carried Griese off the field, we all looked at each other,” Mumphord says. “We got to pick it up!”

The Dolphins went on to pick up Coach Shula that year, helping earn his first of two Super Bowl titles.

In his opinion, Shula is the best coach to ever walk the sidelines, evident of his 347 wins making him the NFL’s winning-est coach.

“No other coach did what he did,” Mumphord says. “He’s at the top. I can see why. I know. I was there. I felt it. I know what he could do and the influence he had on us.”