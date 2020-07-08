Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 daily updates

Diamond Express: 14U national champions!

Local Sports

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

Congratulations to the Diamond Express 14U travel softball team from Scott.

These ladies won the 2020 Louisiana Fleur De Lis State Championship In Youngsville and then went on to take the 2020 FASA National Championship in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar