Diamond Express: 14U national champions!

Congratulations to the Diamond Express 14U travel softball team from Scott.
These ladies won the 2020 Louisiana Fleur De Lis State Championship In Youngsville and then went on to take the 2020 FASA National Championship in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
by: George Faust, KLFYPosted: / Updated:
Congratulations to the Diamond Express 14U travel softball team from Scott.
These ladies won the 2020 Louisiana Fleur De Lis State Championship In Youngsville and then went on to take the 2020 FASA National Championship in Hot Springs, Arkansas.