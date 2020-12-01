David Griffin talks current state of the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of camp

Local Sports

by: Richie Mills

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice president of Basketball Operations David Griffin spoke with local media on Monday to talk about the current state of the team ahead of training camps opening Tuesday.

Griffin talks about the organization re-signing All-Star Forward Brandon Ingram and the additions of Eric Bledsoe, Steven Adams, Wenyen Gabriel and Willy Hernangomez.

According to the NBA preseason schedule, individual workouts begin Tuesday.

Group workouts begin on December 6th.

The Preseason schedule will be played December 11-19th.

The 2020-21 NBA regular season opens on December 22nd.

