Cougars on a quest for fourth straight state title

Just a day and a half remains for the prep basketball season, and just one team from Acadiana remains with a chance to play for a state title.

The STM Cougars will play in their fourth consecutive state title game this year against University High.

STM is one of 11 teams to win three straight titles and won become just the fifth team to win four straight should they beat the Cubs on Saturday.

The players recognize the opportunity to make history and what lies ahead of them.

“Jobs not finished,” senior Carter Domingue says. “We’re really happy but we still have one more game to play, four more quarters of our high school careers. It’s a big game. We know there’s a lot at stake. At the end of the day it’s just basketball. We’re out there hooping with our friends, with our boys. That’s carried us the last four years. So hopefully it’ll carry us the next 32 minutes on Saturday.”

“Ever since we had won our first one I was talking to Carter that we could really be the team that wins four straight. After our freshman year when we went undefeated, we knew we were a hard team to stop. We could really do this. This is what we’ve been working for for the past four years to win four straight. We just gotta keep working.”