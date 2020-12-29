Cougars complete perfect season with state title win over De La Salle, 35-28

The STM Cougars also made history Monday, becoming the first team in program history to go undefeated and finish the season with a state title with a 35-28 victory over De La Salle.

“I’m super proud of these guys” Cougars head coach Jim Hightower says. “What a season. The season lasted six months. We started in June and we’re getting ready to go into January. But they stayed focused throughout. “

“Hey it’s been a fun season, and I’m so glad I got to play this year,” Cougars junior quarterback Walker Howard says.

“It just means a lot more this year with COVID,” Cougars senior wide receiver says. “Everything that we had to overcome and go over. Obviously we did it. We did it with passion, blood, sweat and tears. We grinded everyday. No one took their eyes off the trophy. “

LSU signee Jack Bech was the Cougars most outstanding player tonight, finishing with 232 yards and 2 touchdowns.

“It’s hard to recreate memories like this,” Bech says. “Yeah, you go on to the next level, but memories like this are kind of friendships that last forever, a lifetime. It was just really special to win a state championship and go undefeated.”

“We used to work all day everyday on the weekends, just dreaming about this moment when we get to play with each other and win a state championship,” Howard says. “I’m super excited and super proud of him. He had a great season, and he’s a stud.”