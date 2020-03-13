Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS canceled for 2020

CHITIMACHA LOUISIANA OPEN – It is with much regret that we inform everyone that the 2020 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS has been canceled due to the “rapidly changing situation” involving the coronavirus. We appreciate the support of everyone that has navigated these last 12 hours with us. Please see below the announcement from the PGA Tour that was issued at 8:50 PM CST.
PGA TOUR Statement regarding cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship and upcoming PGA TOUR events:
“It is with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship.
We have also decided to cancel all PGA TOUR events – across all of our Tours – in the coming weeks, through the Valero Texas Open which includes events on the Korn Ferry Tour between now and April 5.
We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process. We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate. But at this point – and as the situation continues to rapidly change – the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause.
We will be prepared to answer additional questions on Friday at 8 a.m. Thank you.”