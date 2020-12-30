Carencro wins first state title since ’92 with 35-19 victory over Edna Karr

Battle-tested is the best way to describe the 2020 Carencro Bears.

They scrimmaged Rummel before the season, beat West Monroe on the road in week one, and dominated throughout the playoffs to punch their ticket to Turpin Stadium for the Class 4A state championship game.

So when Carencro trailed defending champions Edna Karr 13-7 at half in the title matchup, the Bears battled back, scoring 28 points and holding the Cougars to just six in the second half to win their first title game since 1992 with a 35-19 victory over Edna Karr.

“They were not going to be knocked down,” Bears head coach Tony Courville said. “They knew they were gonna show up. It’s been like that all year and actually the last two years. They showed that when they wanna ball out, that’s what they do. Setting standards, and working toward those standards and refusing to cut short on those standards. That’s what these guys, this coaching staff do with these kids. They hold them accountable on a daily basis, 365. The kids believed in it, and they executed.”

“We not scared of nobody,” senior quarterback Tavion Faulk said. “We played West Monroe, beat them. We beat everybody except STM. We told ourselves that we lost to STM, but we’re definitely not going to lose the state championship. We got here and we wanted to win, so we won. That’s what we wanted to do.”

“This year, our senior year, we just wanted to give the city, the city of Carencro, what they deserve,” senior running back Traylon Prejean said. “That was a state championship. We don’t fear nobody, like nobody. It don’t matter. Like Coach Gav says, spot the ball and we’re ready to roll no matter what. It could’ve been the number one team in the country. Spot the football and we gonna play you.”

“When Coach got here in 2018, he told us our mindset had to be ‘be a champion,'” senior running back Kendrell Williams said. “Ever since then, we just been going up from there, being champions. Look at us. We champions now.”

Williams was named the Bears most outstanding player with 139 yards on 22 carries and one touchdown.

The Bears told me before the season they knew they had a good team, and that they just had to prove it.

They proved it Tuesday night, as champions of Class 4A.

