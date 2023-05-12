CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Carencro High track seniors Kalen and Koen Beavers will compete at McNeese.

The twins have helped the Bears win 8 meets in the past two years.

Both have captured regional titles as well.

“As soon as we arrived and met all the sprinters. As soon as I walked in it felt like a family. Everybody was laughing and having a good time, enjoying being there, I didn’t get that at any other school, Koen explains.”

“Kalen adds: “Going into the season we didn’t have a college that wanted us. And knowing that we have a full ride to a college it was like a relief that we didn’t have to worry about picking one anymore.”