YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – After a perfect road trip The Acadiana Cane Cutters returned home with the TCL hitter of the week Jacob Laprarie and TCL pitcher of the week John Grey.



They hosted the Seguin River Monsters at Fabacher Field.



Seguin got off to an early 1-0 lead after Jimmy De Leon scored after an error.



Acadiana responded in the bottom of the inning.



The Cane Cutters scored seven times in the inning.



12 batters came to the plate to break the lead open.



Acadiana would go onto win 11-4.



Jarrett Macdonald went 3-4 with with 3 RBI.



The two teams will face off again Wednesday in Youngsville before playing 3 in Seguin on June 24-26.