Cane Cutters throw combined no-hitter for 5-0 victory over Chanclas

A combined no-hitter for the Cane Cutters Wednesday night as they take the series-opener over the San Antonio Flying Chanclas, as the Cutters win 5-0.

Brandon Mitchell from UNO pitched 2.1 innings with three strikeouts. Nik Millsap pitched 4.2 innings with three strikeouts. Rayne High product Hunter Meche came in to finish things off with a two-inning performance tallying two strikeouts.

These two teams will play on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Fabacher Field. It’s “Ragin’ Cajun Night.” Wear UL gear and get into the game for $5.