Cane Cutters start home stretch with win over Flying Chanclas

The Acadiana Cane Cutters defeated the San Antonio Flying Chanclas 5-2 in the 2021 home-opener.

Pitcher Andrew Cossio earned the win on the mound for the Cutters, going three innings with two strikeouts and one earned run.

Chipper Menard, also a pitcher for the Ragin’ Cajuns, relieved Cossio for two innings. Menard recorded four strikeouts, allowing no earned runs.

Infielder Peyton Puckett led the team with three hits and two RBI.

The Cane Cutters and Flying Chanclas will play Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Fabacher Field.