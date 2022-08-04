Lafayette, La. – The Acadiana Cane Cutters win at home against the Baton Rouge Rougarou 7-0 to sweep the 3-game series and advance to the TCL Championship game! The Cutters shutout the Rougarou as they win the game in front of their home crowd.

The Cane Cutters batters had a solid performance as they scored seven runs on seven total hits in the ballgame.

Bobby Lada, (UL) led the way in the hit department for the Cutters as he recorded 2 doubles in the game while also driving in a run for the Cutters. River Orsak, (Lamar) also contributed on the night with a double in the 4th inning with the bases loaded that drove in all 3 runners!

Cane Cutters’ pitchers put up an excellent performance on the night as they were able to shutout the Rougarou and only gave up only 4 hits in the ballgame. Josh Mancuso, (Nicholls State) was the starting pitcher on the night and put up a brilliant performance. He recorded a total of 13 strikeouts in the game and only gave up 4 hits in 7 innings pitched in the ballgame. The birthday boy Jay Ward, (UTSA) came into the game in the 9th inning and retired all 3 batters while striking out 2 of the batters to finish off the game!

The Cane Cutters will face off against the Victoria Generals the TCL Championship game on Saturday August 6th! First pitch is set for 7pm at Riverside Stadium in Victoria, Texas. You can follow along with the game on Pointstreak or watch a live stream from TCL TV.

For information on tickets, promotions, advertising, and other opportunities with the Cane Cutters check out the team’s website at www.canecuttersbaseball.com or call the Cane Cutters office (337)-451-6582.