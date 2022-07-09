YOUNGSVILLE, LA. (KLFY) – The Acadiana Cane Cutters hosted the Brazos Valley Bombers in game two of a three game weekend series.
Brazos Valley took game 1 5-1.
The Bombers scored first. In the top of the 1st, Mike Adair connected on a base hit to bring Davis Powell home.
Acadiana would respond with a run in the bottom of the inning, Justin Williams would score after a flyout.
Both teams put up 3 runs each in the 3rd.
Then in the bottom of the 4th, the Cane Cutters scored 6.
Jarett McDonald and Jacob Laprairie each hit a ground rule double that produced 3 of the 6 RBIs scored in the inning.
Acadiana would go on to win 10-6.
The rubber game will be played on Sunday night.