YOUNGSVILLE, LA. (KLFY) – The Acadiana Cane Cutters hosted the Brazos Valley Bombers in game two of a three game weekend series.

Brazos Valley took game 1 5-1.

The Bombers scored first. In the top of the 1st, Mike Adair connected on a base hit to bring Davis Powell home.

Acadiana would respond with a run in the bottom of the inning, Justin Williams would score after a flyout.

Both teams put up 3 runs each in the 3rd.

Then in the bottom of the 4th, the Cane Cutters scored 6.

Jarett McDonald and Jacob Laprairie each hit a ground rule double that produced 3 of the 6 RBIs scored in the inning.

Acadiana would go on to win 10-6.

The rubber game will be played on Sunday night.