Cane Cutters edge Generals to win 6-4 in game two

Tuesday night was game two of the three game series between the Acadiana Cane Cutter and the Victoria Generals.

Bailey Holstein out of the University of new Orleans on the bump for the Cutters, leading 2-1 in the second inning, gets the strikeout here to bring us to the third inning.

Jacob Burke from Southeastern at the plate for the Cane Cutters, and bases are loaded. He sends this dribbler to third. Zavier Moore from Southern crosses the dish, and that makes it a 3 to 1 game.

Marshall Skinner from Northwestern State with this chopper to third. Cole McConnell, a Louisiana Tech Bulldog, brings in another run for 4-1 game now.

The Cutters continue the third inning surge. Logan McLeod, also from Tech, with a base hit up the middle. That scores Ethan Lege, a Vermilion Catholic product, now at Delgado.

Cutters win tonight, 6 to 4 the final.