Cane Cutters bounce back with 5-1 win over Bombers

(CANE CUTTERS PRESS RELEASE) – The Acadiana Cane Cutters took a 5-1 win over the Brazos Valley Bombers Sunday Night at Fabacher Field.

Will Veillon (BRCC) was named Powerade Player of the Game after hitting 3-for-4 with an RBI, a double and a stolen base. Birthday boy Trace Henry (UL-Monroe) went 2-for-4 with a run and a double and Mitchell Sandford (LSU) blasted the summer’s first home run at Fabacher to plate the Cutters last two runs.

The Bombers got on the board first with a home run from Taylor Smith (Texas A&M) but that would be their only run of the night. The Cane Cutters responded with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Henry kicked the inning off with a ground rule double and then advanced to third on a single by Peyton Lejeune (LSUE). Zavier Moore (Southern) drove him in with a single. Cole McConnell (LA Tech) hit a sacrifice groundout to advance the runners and Lejeune came in to score on a wild pitch. Veillon drove in Moore with a line drive single.

In the bottom of the seventh, Ethan Lege (Delgado Community College) reached first on an error but was put out on a fielder’s choice throw to second, allowing Jacob Burke (Southeastern) to reach first. Sandford then smashed one over right field for a two-run homer.

Brandon Mitchell started on the mound for the Cane Cutters, throwing four innings with five hits, one run (earned) and a walk. Nik Millsap got the win, taking over for three innings with no runs, no hits and four strikeouts. Ma’Khail Hilliard (LSU) pitched a scoreless eighth with a walk and a strikeout and Matt Adams (Southern Miss) closed the night out with a scoreless, hitless ninth.

The Cutters also had three double plays and Veillon made a highlight reel catch in left field.

Acadiana will have tomorrow off before heading to Texarkana for a three-game cross-divisional series. They return to Fabacher Field on Friday, July 24 to host the Round Rock HairyMen for three games. Friday will be French “Fry” day where fries will be only $2 all night.