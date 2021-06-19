Cane Cutters beat Sod Squad 6-5

(YOUNGSVILLE, La) – The Acadiana Cane Cutters get by the Amarillo Sod Squad in a close game 6-5. The two teams were very evenly matched throughout the night, but ultimately, the Cane Cutters came out on top for the victory. Acadiana came on strong in the 7th inning scoring 4 runs after being down for most of the game.

Ethan Lege (Delgado) scored a team high 2 runs on the night and added 1 RBI, 1 triple, and 1 double with no strikeouts. Conor Higgs (UL Lafayette), Carson Jones (ULM), Ben VanCleve (Ole Miss), and Peyton Puckett (Northwest CC) all helped the Cane Cutters by each scoring a run tonight and were very active throughout the night. Higgs was able to record his 4th double of the season, and VanCleve and Jones were each able to record a stolen base on the night.

Acadiana gave up 9 hits on the night. Davis Pratt (Temple) went 3.0 innings only walking one person. Chipper Menard (UL Lafayette) was the Tabasco Player of the Game getting the win and going 6.0 innings with 12 strikeouts. The Acadiana Cane Cutters look to stay hot on the mound tomorrow night in a rematch against the Sod Squad.

The Cane Cutters look to stay hot while finishing their homestand tomorrow night at Fabacher Field.

The Acadiana Cane Cutters will play again on Saturday, June 18th against the Amarillo Sod Squad. All home games will begin at 7:00 pm