Cane Cutters add two from LSU

CANE CUTTERS) – With first pitch at Fabacher Field less than two weeks away, Cane Cutter fans will have an extra treat to look forward to this summer as two LSU Tigers have signed with the Cane Cutters, the team announced today. Right-handed pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard and outfielder Mitchell Sanford will seek to make an impact for the Cutters this summer after their SEC season was cut short.

Ma’Khail Hilliard, a junior from Central, La., will bring another strong arm to the Cane Cutters pitching staff. Hilliard saw little action in the shortened season but was a prominent figure in the Tigers bullpen during the 2019 season. Hilliard recorded a 5.32 ERA in 21 appearances, while striking out 57 batters and holding opposing hitters to a .250 batting average. After a stellar freshman campaign with the Tigers where he went 9-5 with a 3.79 ERA, Hilliard was named a 2018 Freshman All America by Perfect Game, D1 Baseball, Collegiate Baseball and Baseball America. In his lone appearance of the shortened 2020 season, Hilliard recorded the win against Southern while striking out 1 batter.

Mitchell Sanford, a freshman from Berwick, La., will look to patrol the outfield for the Cane Cutters this season with his impressive range and accurate arm. Sanford appeared in 9 games for the Tigers this season driving in 2 runs while hitting .250 during the shortened season. He also posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage and recorded 2 put-outs on the season. Sanford was a two-time all-state selection and four-time all-district selection at Berwick (La.) High. He was named the state championship MVP in his junior year and was also voted the 2019 Hitter of the Year in Class 3A and the 2019 Louisiana All-Star Game MVP. During his senior season he batted .427 with 12 doubles, 7 triples and six homers.