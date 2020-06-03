Cane Cutters add local pitching talent

We’re just about a month away from the start of the TCL baseball season, and the Acadiana Cane Cutters are working to sure up the roster.

The Cutters boosted their already strong pitching staff, signing local Acadiana natives Blake Marshall and former STM Cougar Drew McDaniel.

Drew finished a shortened 2020 season as an Ole Miss freshman and pitched three innings and recording two strikeouts on the year.

Blake Marshall from Hinds Community College played in 10 games, totaling 10 innings. As a freshman, he recorded the highest strikeout per nine inning total on the team with 13.06.