Brennan Chatman leads NISH to win over LCA

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) -- A UL source has confirmed an NFL Network report saying Ragin’ Cajuns offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Rob Sale is leaving the program to become offensive line coach of the New York Giants.

Sale – a former McNeese, Georgia, UL Monroe and Arizona State offensive line coach who played at LSU and at Neville High in Monroe, has been UL’s offensive coordinator and o-line coach the past three seasons.