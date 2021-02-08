Brennan Chatman leads NISH to win over LCA

Local Sports

by: , Zach Angelle, KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

The Yellowjackets beat the Knights 51-41 Monday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar