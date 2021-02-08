Skip to content
Brennan Chatman leads NISH to win over LCA
Local Sports
by:
George Faust
,
Zach Angelle
,
KLFY
Posted:
Feb 8, 2021 / 10:39 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 8, 2021 / 10:44 PM CST
The Yellowjackets beat the Knights 51-41 Monday night.
