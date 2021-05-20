Brendan Boudreaux named baseball head coach at Westminster

OPELOUSAS, La – Westminster Christian Academy’s Head of School, Mr. Scott Davis, is pleased to announce the appointment of Coach Brendan Boudreaux as the new head baseball coach for Westminster Christian Academy Opelousas. “We are thrilled to have a coach with the success, enthusiasm, and love for Christ exhibited by Coach Boudreaux. He will make an immediate impact upon our entire athletic program and we are excited to see all that is in front of us.”

Coach Boudreaux, an Acadiana native, was born and raised in New Iberia and graduated from New Iberia Senior High in 2014. Boudreaux has six years of coaching experience at Highland Baptist Christian School in New Iberia where he served as the head baseball coach and assistant football coach. His coaching experience ranges from elementary to high school students and extends outside the school setting to organizing and running tournament sites.

Boudreaux was instrumental in growing the baseball program at Highland Baptist, and he ended his time there with a successful record. “In the last season, we were able to make the playoffs. It was good to see us end on a high note after working to build the program from the ground up.”

For the past three years, Boudreaux coached for Team Louisiana. During that time, his teams competed in summer tournaments throughout the southeastern part of the country. In the summer of 2018, he was a coach and the site director for the United Baseball Organization which is a college prep program that competes regionally during the summer months. This experience equipped Coach Boudreaux with many management and logistical skills needed to lead a successful baseball program.

When asked about transitioning to Westminster Christian Academy, Coach Boudreaux said, “First and foremost, I would like to thank God for opening this door. I am grateful for every opportunity and experience He has blessed me with leading up to this point. I am excited to see what God has in store moving forward at Westminster. I am eager to continue to build a successful program that prides itself on developing quality young men on and off the field.”