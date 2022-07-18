YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – After to canceled games, the Acadiana Cane Cutters returned to action against the Brazos Valley Bombers.

It was a scoreless affair until the Top of the 5th.

Cane Cutters pitcher Will Tynes would walk the bases loaded for the game’s first run.

Brazos Valley added a couple of more runs in the top of the 9th thanks to a wild pitch and an error.

Acadiana would load the bases in the bottom of the 9th.

Christian Clack would walk Justin WIlliams with the bases loaded to get the Cane Cutters on the board.

That was the only run they would score.

Brazos Valley beats Acadiana 3-1.

The Cane Cutters host the Seguin River Monsters Tuesday night at 7pm.