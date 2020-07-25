Best strikes out 11, leads Cane Cutters to victory over Round Rock in series opener

Round Rock visiting Acadiana Friday night in the first of three games here in Youngsville.

Champ Artigues out of Southeastern gets the first RBI of the night. Cole McConnell from Louisiana Tech cross the dish. Cutters take a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Southern Miss’ Chandler Best had 11 strikeouts in five innings.

In the fifth inning, UL Monroe’s Trace Henry hits a dribbler to right field. That scores Caleb Hill. Cutters lead by two.

McConnell rips one through left field. Henry runs home. Cane Cutters take a 3-0 lead.

Acadiana wins game one, 3-0 the final.

“Purple and Gold” night is on Saturday at Fabacher Field. Wear purple and gold for a $5 ticket.