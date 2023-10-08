LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Max’s in Lafayette hosted the Battle in the Bayou Foosball tournaments.
The event, spanning 2 days, featured amateurs and world champions in singles and doubles competition.
It’s the 4th year of the event in the last 7 years.
