Ascension Episcopal ready for quarterfinal matchup with LCA

High School Baseball winding through the playoffs, and in Division 3 Ascension Episcopal will take on LCA in Lafayette starting on Friday at 6pm.

This three game series features two of the more talented teams in the division. For the Blue Gators, it’s a chance to get back to the Sulphur for the 2nd straight year.

AES won the state championship in 2017 and finished runner up in 2019.

Blue Gator Head Coach Lonny Landry says they feel prepared for the Knights. “We are going to give it a whirl, this weekend. We were a little battle tested, last weekend. I feel good going into the next series. Our kids played exceptionally well on Saturday for the two game doubleheader. Perseverance at it’s finest!”