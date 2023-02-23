KINDER, LA, – The All Pro Tour (APT) will be coming to Kinder, Louisiana to partner with the Coushatta Casino

Resort for the Coushatta Casino Championship. The Coushatta Casino Championship presented by the Coushatta Casino Resort will feature over 150 of the best PGA hopefuls competing at Koasati Pines Golf Club, the host site for the 2022 Notah Begay III Boys Jr. Golf National Championship.

“We are proud to be able to partner with the APT to showcase our award winning golf course, Koasati Pines, and to host exceptional golfers from around the globe, as they experience a one of a kind golf experience. We are committed to growing and developing golfers, as evidenced first, by our partnership with the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship, and now with a highly respected tour, the APT.” – Todd Stewart, General Manager of

Coushatta Casino Resort.

The Coushatta Casino Championship will be the second event of the 2023 APT season. The tournament will be held March 15th – 18th, 2023 at Koasati Pines at Coushatta. The week will include a pro-am event, clinics, and a 72-hole championship finishing on Saturday, March 18th. The tournament purse is expected to be $130,000 with the tournament champion taking home a guaranteed minimum of $20,000.

“We are excited to announce our new event at the Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder Louisiana. Those who have not seen the property will be pleasantly surprised at the amenities the resort has to offer. And their championship course, Koasati Pines, will challenge our strong field of players. Our early season fields are filled with conditional Korn Ferry,

Canadian Tour, and the best PGA Tour hopefuls. The Coushatta Casino Championship will be a great host for our truly international field.” – Gary DeSerrano, APT President

For more information on The Coushatta Casino Championship, please visit our website:

https://coushatta-open.perfectgolfevent.com/

To Volunteer, please visit https://www.signupgenius.com/org/aptcoushattaopen#/ to sign up.

About the APT

In operation since 1994, the APT, a subsidiary of K&G Sports LLC., partners with local non-profits to conduct professional golf tournaments in the mid-south region of the U.S. In addition to raising thousands of dollars each year for charity, these events provide an avenue for professional golfers to hone their skills while preparing for a life on the PGA Tour.



