Pony League Pinto Baseball held it’s regionals over the past week. Rayne played in the South Section Regionals and went undefeated in the tournament sporting a 4-and-oh record.

The Rayne 8U Pinto All-Stars beat Crowley in the semi-finals thanks to a walk off double by Harrison Faust, that scored Lee Michael Guidry. Rayne won the semis 9-8.

In the championship, Crowley battled back after being down 6 runs. But, after Faust scored the game tying run, Parker Smith hit a shot back up the middle and Luke Taylor came around to score the game winner, 13-12.

Rayne won the championship and will move on to the Super Regionals in Youngsville, LA later this week. Crowley and QSA will also advance.