U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The Academy mourns the loss of Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown, 21, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Brown experienced a medical emergency while leaving his dormitory for class on Monday morning. Academy first responders were immediately called and attempted life saving measures which were ultimately unsuccessful.



“Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron,” said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent. “The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man.”



Brig. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Commandant of Cadets, assembled the cadet wing before classes today. “It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness I share with you that we have lost one of our own,” began Moga. “He leaves behind friends, grieving teammates, a grieving cadet wing, and a devastated family.”



Moga assured cadets they would not be dealing with the loss alone; a full complement of support services including Academy chaplains, mental health professionals and others were already in place for cadets, faculty and staff. Cadets had the option to access services in lieu of morning classes.



Brown was assigned to Cadet Squadron 16 and was pursuing a major in management, a minor in French, and had completed back-to-back winning seasons in 2021 and 2022 with Falcon football. Brown graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in May 2021.

“Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate,” said Troy Calhoun, head football coach. “He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter’s incredible soul and his family.”

Agents of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office initially secured the response area and are conducting an investigation, standard protocol for any military member/on-base death.

