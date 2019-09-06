1st & 10: Acadiana’s high school football scores

BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation announced Thursday at the SEC Gymnastics Championships will return to the Smoothie King Center and the city of New Orleans in 2021.

“I am so honored and thrilled that the coaches and Commissioner Greg Sankey chose to bring the SEC Championships back to New Orleans,” co-head coach D-D Breaux said. “The city of New Orleans put on a premier event for the student-athletes and our fans provided the best environment the championships have ever seen. We are thrilled to continue partnering with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation to bring championship-level gymnastics back to the city and the state of Louisiana.”